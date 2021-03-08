WVU remains inside the top 10

After a 1-2 week at the WVU Coliseum to close out the regular season, Bob Huggins’ Mountaineers remain in the top 10 in the AP Poll.

West Virginia falls four spots this week and is one of four Big 12 Conference teams in the middle of the pack. The Mountaineers check-in at No. 10, Kansas at No. 11, Oklahoma State and Texas are No. 12 and 13.

Baylor has jumped back to No. 2 while Gonzaga remains at the top. Texas Tech (No. 20) and Oklahoma (No. 25) also dropped a few spots.

It will be the second top-25 clash in one week between WVU and Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers, the No. 4 seed, will face the No. 5 Cowboys in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

The full Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Tournament bracket can be found here.