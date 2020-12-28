WVU remains in top 10 in latest AP poll

SIOUX FALLS, SD – NOVEMBER 27: Josh Anderson #4 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers drives against Miles McBride #4 of the West Virginia Mountaineers during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With action about to resume following the holiday break, West Virginia remains in the top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Mountaineers fell two spots to No. 9 this week following their loss at Kansas. Prior to that, WVU hoops had rattled off four wins in a row to climb to No. 7.

This week, the poll’s top 10 once again features four squads from the Big 12 Conference. Unbeaten Baylor leads that pack at No. 2, trailing No. 1 Gonzaga, while Kansas remains at No. 3 for another week.

Meanwhile, Texas jumped past WVU this week. The Longhorns rank No. 8, up two spots from the previous poll.

Texas Tech is ranked just outside the top 10. The Red Raiders moved up two spots to No. 13, rounding out a group of five nationally ranked Big 12 teams.

West Virginia returns to action Tuesday at 2 p.m. when it hosts Northeastern at the WVU Coliseum. Big 12 play is set to resume for the Mountaineers Saturday at Oklahoma.