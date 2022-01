Evan Matthes waves WV state flag to get the fans going in final minutes of WVU’s matchup against Iowa State (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Wednesday, WVU redshirt junior punter Evan Matthes announced via Twitter his intention to enter the transfer portal.

After redshirting in 2018, Matthes never saw game action in his time as a Mountaineer.

As a graduate transfer, Matthes will have up to two years of eligibility remaining. He graduated from West Virginia University in December of 2021 with a degree in Sports and Exercise Physiology.