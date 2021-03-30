WVU places 40 on Academic All-Big 12 Team

Forty members of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have been named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Swimming and Diving Team, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Of those, eight student-athletes earned the distinction with a 4.0 grade-point average (GPA), leading all other Big 12 programs. Kayla Gagnon, Emily Haimes, Jacqueline McCutchan, Tatum Peyerl and Abigail Riggs were named to the women’s team with perfect 4.0’s, while Conrad Molinaro and Ryen Van Wyk represented the men’s squad with a 4.0 GPA.

On the men’s team, West Virginia placed 15 student-athletes on the first team and four on the second team. Jonathan Bennett (economics), Zach Boley (biochemistry), Ben Brooks (sport management), Jacob Cardinal Tremblay (physics), David Dixon (athletic coaching education), Josh Harlan (biology), Fausto Huerta (sport management), Philip Kay (industrial engineering), PJ Lenz (management information systems), Jake Lowe (sport and exercise psychology), Josh Madzy (mathematics), Molinaro (accounting), Michael Sandner (global supply chain management), David Snider (computer science) and Van Wyk (accounting) were recognized on the first team.

WVU’s second team honorees included Nick Cover (philosophy), Max Gustafson (mining engineering), Owen Johns (sport management) and Denys Kostromin (multidisciplinary studies).

For the women, 19 Mountaineers earned first team recognition, including a pair of student-athletes on the second team. Lauren Beckish (exercise physiology), Meredith Bolinger (sport and exercise psychology), Camille Burt (business), Holly Darling (journalism), Gagnon (journalism), Haimes (psychology), Ginger Hansen (exercise physiology), Lauryn Kallay (sport management), McCutchan (accounting), Harna Minezawa (global supply chain management), Tatum Peyerl (biomedical engineering), Riggs (advertising and public relations), Callie Smith (forensic and investigative sciences), Marian Tiemeier (general business), Anne-Elaine Tiller (sport and exercise psychology), Ally VanNetta (electrical engineering), Luisa Winkler (management), Sarah Young (criminology) and Megan Zartman (biology) were placed on the first team.

Mathilde Kaelbel (business) and Emma Longley (exercise physiology) earned recognition on the second team.

“It’s always an honor to see our team recognized for their academic accomplishments,” coach Vic Riggs said. “We always put a big emphasis on academics in our program, and I’m happy to see the outcome of their hard work in the classroom.”

In all, 144 student-athletes were honored by the Big 12, with 57 members on the men’s team and 87 members on the women’s side. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or higher GPA, while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher, either cumulative or in the two previous semesters, and they must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation also are eligible.

