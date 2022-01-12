WVU-Pitt swim meet canceled

The Backyard Brawl between WVU and Pittsburgh's swimming & diving programs has been canceled

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving team’s meet against Pittsburgh at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, on Monday, Jan. 17, has been canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the WVU swimming and diving program.



The two schools will not reschedule the meet.

The swimming iteration of the Backyard Brawl was postponed last week.

The Mountaineers are scheduled to play host to Iowa State and Villanova on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. E.T.­­