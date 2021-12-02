WVU opens 2021 Indoor Track Season

The West Virginia University track and field team opens the 2021 indoor season on Friday, Dec. 3, and hosts the annual WVU Open at the WVU Shell Building.



Saturday’s action begins at 5 p.m. ET, with field and running events. Live results can be found at wvusports.com.

The Mountaineers last hosted an indoor home track meet in 2019 with the WVU Open.

In all, nine teams are set to join WVU at the annual indoor event, including Alderson Brauddus, Davis and Elkins, Fairmont State Track Club, Penn State Fayette, Salem University, University of Maryland Club Running, Waynesburg, West Liberty and WVU Track Club.

Saturday’s field events include pole jump, long jump, triple jump, high jump and hammer throw. On the track, runners will compete in the 60-meter hurdles, 600-meter dash, the kid’s race, 400-meter dash, mile run, 800-meter run, 3,000-meter run, 200-meter run and 4×400-meter relay.

The Mountaineers saw a shortened indoor track season due to COVID-19. At the Big 12 Indoor Championships, WVU finished ninth as a team and registered eight All-Big 12 indoor performances. West Virginia earned a first-place finish in the women’s distance medley relay, as the team of junior Hayley Jackson, junior Tessa Constantine, redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe and freshman Jo-Lauren Keane crossed the finish line in a time of 11:21.35.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com