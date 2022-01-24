WVU on the bubble in latest ESPN Bracketology update

Bob Huggins and Jalen Bridges share a hug before WVU men’s basketball’s tilt vs. No. 5 Baylor on Jan. 18, 2022. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has WVU receiving one of the final spots in the NCAA Tournament field

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In the midst of a three-game losing streak, projections for West Virginia’s (13-5, 2-4 Big 12) placement in the NCAA Tournament are trending downward.

WVU was a projected No. 6 seed just a few weeks ago, and were a No. 10 seed prior to Saturday’s loss against then-No. 18 Texas Tech.

Now, with WVU having lost each of its last three and still in search of a marquee win in conference play, the Mountaineers are on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

According to a tweet by ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi Monday, West Virginia would be one of four teams to receive the final four byes of the tournament. That means the Mountaineers would avoid playing in one of the Round of 68 play-in games.

It also means WVU would be receiving one of the lowest-seeded at-large bids of the tournament.

West Virginia is joined by Big 12 foe TCU on that “Last Four Byes” line, according to Lunardi.

ESPN has eight of the nine postseason-eligible teams in the Big 12 qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma State is not eligible for the postseason.

Baylor, Kansas and Texas Tech are all top-three seeds, according to Lunardi.

The information in Lunardi’s tweet will be published on ESPN’s Bracketology page on Tuesday.