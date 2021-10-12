WVU men’s, women’s soccer both rank No. 21 after tough week

West Virginia men’s and women’s soccer both slipped in the United Soccer Coaches poll rankings on Tuesday, as the squads each slotted in at No. 21 after a week in their respective top 10s.

The WVU women’s soccer team (8-3-2) completed a two-game road trip against Kansas State and Kansas, sliding 12 spots from No. 9 the previous week. The Mountaineers earned a historic draw with the Wildcats, who earned their first-ever result against WVU in their short history as a program. The Mountaineers then followed that up with another double-overtime clash with the Jayhawks, but fell 2-1 in Lawrence.

Still, Nikki Izzo-Brown’s squad remains in the rankings for the 29th consecutive week, dating back to the previous season. They are currently the second-highest ranked Big 12 team in the poll, following TCU at No. 11 and leading Texas at No. 25.

They return to the pitch for a home contest with the Horned Frogs on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Dan Stratford’s team (6-1-4) fell 17 spots this week, mirroring the women’s side at No. 21. Also like the women’s side, the Mountaineers were on the road and finished with a draw to Lehigh and a conference loss to Northern Illinois — their first defeat of the season.

The men’s side is one of three MAC programs in the rankings, led by Bowling Green at No. 17, and followed at No. 21 by Northern Illinois, who entered the rankings after their win over West Virginia.

To break their trend with the women, however, the Mountaineer men are still on the road for two more matches. Their next clash is slated for Oct. 16 at Western Michigan, and it is set to kick off at 12 p.m. ET.