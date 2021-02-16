WVU men’s soccer’s season opener at Coastal Carolina canceled

The West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s season opener against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 20, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Coastal Carolina men’s soccer program.

The match will not be made up. The Mountaineers are now set to open the 2021 spring season at Charlotte on Friday, Feb. 26, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff from Transamerica Field is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

