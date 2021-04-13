WVU men’s soccer to conclude road trip at Bowling Green

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team completes a three-game road trip with a match at Bowling Green on Wednesday, April 14, with kickoff from Cochrane Soccer Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio, scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Fans can follow along with the match through live stream, live audio and live stats, all of which are available on the men’s soccer schedule page at WVUsports.com.

“I think we’re at that point of the season now where we want to continue to play good football and really reinforce our identity,” Mountaineer coach Dan Stratford said. “They’ve shown that in past games, but now we’re talking about much, much smaller details in terms of the fundamentals of how our system is implemented. Ultimately, it’s about those three points at the end of the game.”

The Mountaineers and Falcons square off for the 16th time in program history and second time this season on Wednesday. Bowling Green leads the all-time series, 8-5-2, after earning a 1-0 victory over West Virginia on March 17, in Morgantown. The two teams also met in the 2019 Mid-American Conference Tournament championship game, where WVU used a 1-0 victory to claim its first MAC Tournament title in program history.

Last time out, West Virginia won their fourth match in the last five contests on April 11, earning a 2-0 win at Northern Illinois to compete the season sweep over the Huskies. The Mountaineers got on the board midway through the first half with a goal from junior forward Tony Pineda in the 25th minute, marking his third goal and second game winner this season. Junior midfielder Ike Swiger added on an insurance goal in the 39th to give WVU the two-score advantage and eventual victory. The strike was Swiger’s fourth of the year.

NIU outshot the Mountaineers, 11-9, but WVU held a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal, as Tekesky tallied a pair of saves to record his 19th career clean sheet and fifth of the year. The Raymore, Missouri, native now ranks No. 4 all-time in shutouts.

Tekesky leads the Mid-American Conference in shutouts (5), shutouts per game (0.56), save percentage (0.818) and goals against average (0.65). Freshman defender Jesus De Vicente is tied for the conference lead in assists (5) and assists per game (0.56).

Bowling Green is led by head coach Eric Nichols, who is in his 12th season at the helm of the program. Nichols owns an overall record of 94-93-30 at BGSU, and he was named the MAC Coach of the Year in 2016. The Falcons are coming off a 1-0, overtime win over Akron on April 11, as Vinny Worner’s “Golden Goal” in the 96th minute lifted BGSU over the Zips.

Bowling Green is second in the MAC in shots (103), goals allowed (0.90), goals against average (0.89) and shutouts (4).

Chris Sullivan paces the Falcon offense, leading the team in assists (5), points (11) and shots (22), while he is tied for the team lead in goals, with three. Sullivan is tied for first in the MAC in assists and second in shots per game (2.20) and assists per game (0.50). In goal, Logan Kowalczyk leads the squad with 15 saves, as well as four shutouts on the year to sit second in the league.