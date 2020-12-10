WVU men’s hoops to host North Texas on Friday

West Virginia guards Jordan McCabe (5), Sean McNeil (22), forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34), and guard Miles McBride (4) celebrate after a score against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

The WVU men’s basketball home opener will now take place on Friday, Dec. 11. The Mountaineers will host North Texas at 3 p.m. This will be the first meeting between the two.

Coach Huggins team was scheduled to open play at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday vs. Robert Morris, but due to COVID-19 protocols within the Colonials’ program that contest was canceled.

North Texas, the reigning 2020 Conference USA champions, were picked to finish second in the league’s preseason poll. It enters 1-2 on the year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia’s December home games will take place without spectators in the WVU Coliseum. Only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and men’s basketball staff will be admitted into the arena.

The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast will be available on the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College.