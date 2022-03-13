WVU men’s basketball’s season is most likely over after missing out on the 2022 National Invitational Tournament.

The Mountaineers were left out of this year’s field after finishing with a 16-17 overall record and a 4-14 Big 12 mark this season. WVU officials reportedly did not intend to play in the CBI this year, which means the team has likely concluded its 2021-22 campaign.

West Virginia goes without a postseason run for the first time in nine seasons, when it missed out on the NIT in 2013. That year happened to be WVU’s first season in the Big 12, and the Mountaineers finished with a 13-19 overall record and a 6-12 record in the conference.

2022 is just the fourth time West Virginia has missed the NCAA Tournament under Bob Huggins. The coach gets his all-time Division I win total up to 916, which slots him fourth all-time and two wins behind Jim Calhoun.