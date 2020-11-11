WVU men’s hoops announces signing of Ohio guard Seth Wilson

Bob Huggins has announced the signing of one of Ohio’s top guards for the 2021 recruiting class, after Lorain High combo guard Seth Wilson signed his national letter-of-intent on Wednesday.

Standing 6-3 with a 185-pound frame, Wilson is the fifth-ranked recruit in Ohio according to 247Sports, and reportedly selected the Mountaineers over Ohio State, Akron and Kent State.

“Seth is an outstanding shooter, who comes from a high school with great basketball tradition that has produced many high-level Division I players,” Huggins said. “He gives us great versatility and can play at point guard or move to the wing with his shooting ability. Seth will be a great asset to our backcourt.”

Wilson began his high school hoops career at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, where he nearly broke a freshman scoring record set by Lebron James as his squad won the Division II state title. As a sophomore with the Irish in 2019, he averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 assists every contest, eventually reaching the Division I state championship game. He started for the Irish both seasons.

He then made the move to Lorain High School, where he is currently a senior. He averaged 13 points and 7 rebounds per game as his team made it to the OHSAA regional semifinal.

Wilson is one of two prospects from the Buckeye State to commit to the Mountaineers, along with Canton guard Kobe Johnson, but the first to sign his NLI. The early signing period will continue through Nov. 18.