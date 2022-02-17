WVU matches program-best with eight Mountaineers on Academic All-Big 12 teams

Eight members of the West Virginia University wrestling team were named to the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Wrestling teams, announced Thursday afternoon.

This marks the second-straight year that the Mountaineers captured their highest total on the Conference’s academic team since joining the league in 2013.They also paralleled last year’s output with six on the first team and two on the second.

Senior Caleb Rea (141), redshirt sophomore Jeffrey Boyd (149), and junior Scott Joll took home their second consecutive first-team honors. Rea cemented a spot for himself on the team for the third-straight year, including a second-team honor to conclude the 2019-20 season. All three also made an appearance on the Academic All-Rookie Team in previous years.

In addition, redshirt senior Killian Cardinale (125), sophomore Peyton Hall (165), and redshirt sophomore Anthony Carman (184) garnered their first first-team honors.

Redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck (1570 and sophomore Dennis Robin (174) rounded out the squad on the second team. Hornfeck makes his presence on the team for the third time in his college career, while Robin makes his debut.

Overall, 124 student-athletes were recognized, with 33 of them from the full-time conference members in WVU, Iowa State, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State.

Student-Athletes who scored a 3.2 GPA or higher earned a spot on the first team while those that held a 3.00-3.19 took second team.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their ﬁrst year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUWrestling on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.