Redshirt junior long snapper J.P. Hadley has entered the transfer portal.

I love you forever Morgantown 🥲💙 pic.twitter.com/QrFyQ21656 — JP Hadley (@jphadley18) December 30, 2021

Hadley redshirted in 2018 and did not see game action in 2019 or 2020. He appeared in just one game this past season, Long Island.