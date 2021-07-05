WVU lands second straight four-star commit in Justin Williams

For the second day in a row, a four-star recruit has verbally committed to WVU football’s 2022 class. Sunday it was cornerback Jacolby Spells, Monday runningback Justin Williams followed suit.

“The relationship I had with the coaches. Their offense, I see myself fitting in there really good and I made relationships with the players and other commits,” Williams said in an interview with Chad Simmons posted to Twitter. “It just felt like a home away from home.”

WVU FANS YALL READY ! WE GOING WORK ! pic.twitter.com/sMQYz5cTHa — JUSTIN WILLIAMS AKA J-WILL (@akajwill) July 5, 2021

In his junior season at East Paulding High in Georgia, Williams rushed for 1,477 yards, finished with 286 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns. He was named his team’s offensive player of the year.

Williams is the 12th player to verbal comment to the 2022 class and the first running back. He received offers from two additional Big 12 programs in Kansas and Kansas State. The 6-foot, 200-pound ball carrier is WVU’s third four-star commit at the position. Jaylen Anderson and Justin Johnson are part of the 2021 class and will join the Mountaineers this fall.