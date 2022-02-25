MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another home game, another sold out Coliseum.

WVU men’s basketball announced Friday that Saturday’s game between the Mountaineers and #20 Texas Longhorns is a sellout. The game will tip at 2 p.m. ET and air on ESPN2.

Last weekend’s home game against Kansas was also a sellout. The Mountaineers fell 71-58 in that outing.

Fans can still attempt purchase tickets to the game via StubHub, WVU’s official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace.

Saturday’s contest is also the True Blue game, presented by the WVU Online. All fans are encouraged to wear blue to the matchup with the Longhorns.

Master Gunnery Sergeant Peter Wilson, a 30-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps who provided direct musical support to five U.S. Presidents from 1990-2020 as a member of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, will perform the national anthem before the game. The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team will provide halftime entertainment.

Tickets for WVU’s final Big 12 Conference home game against TCU are still available at WVUGAME.com or 1-800-WVU GAME. Fans are encouraged to use the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ map online at WVUGAME.com to purchase available seats at the WVU Coliseum.