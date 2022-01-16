WVU hoops vs. Baylor: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more

WVU forward Gabe Osabuohien shouts after grabbing an offensive rebound against No. 15 UConn. That board would eventually seal the Mountaineers’ win over the Huskies on Dec. 8, 2021 at the WVU Coliseum. (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There has been pandemonium in the Big 12 over the last week. Will the Mountaineers be able to add to the chaos when they return to the Coliseum?

WVU hoops will host reigning national champion Baylor Tuesday night at home. At the time this story was published, the Bears held the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25, but they’ll surely drop in the polls after falling in consecutive contests.

An earlier-that-usual tipoff is scheduled for Tuesday’s tilt. Here’s everything you need to know about that contest:

West Virginia (13-3, 2-2) vs. Baylor (15-2, 3-2)

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. ET (early start time due to scheduling of NFL Playoffs)

Location: WVU Coliseum

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN App

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: Baylor leads 12-8 since 2011

Last meeting: No. 3 Baylor defeated No. 6 WVU 89-84 in overtime at the Coliseum

Matchup preview

Both WVU and Baylor are hoping to bounce back from losses entering Tuesday’s showdown. The Mountaineers fell to Kansas 85-59 at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, extending their losing streak inside that arena. Meanwhile, the reigning national champs have dropped two in a row on their home floor, losing to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State by a combined 10 points.

Baylor is the first top-ranked program to drop consecutive home games in the history of the AP Top 25. On the other hand, WVU is a perfect 10-0 inside the Coliseum this season.

Baylor has been ranked in the top five in each of the last three meetings in this series. Last year, the No. 3 Bears clinched the Big 12 regular season title in Morgantown by beating the No. 6 Mountaineers 89-84. That was the only meeting between the two squads last season, after the contest in Waco was postponed and then ultimately canceled.

West Virginia’s last win over the Bears came at the end of the 2019-20 regular season. The Mountaineers knocked off then-No. 4 Baylor 76-64 in what became their final game before the pandemic forced the cancelation of the Big 12 Championship and NCAA Tournament.

Baylor is 1-2 all-time against WVU in Morgantown when ranked in the top five in the AP poll. During the 2016-17 season, West Virginia handed Baylor a 21-point beatdown when it held the No. 1 ranking.