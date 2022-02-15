WVU hoops to participate in 2022 Phil Knight Legacy

The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will participate in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy from Nov. 24-27 in Portland, Oregon.

Born out of the success of the PK80 events, Phil Knight Legacy, hosted by Rip City Management, LLC, will honor Phil Knight and his contributions to the sport of college basketball. Over Thanksgiving weekend, eight men’s elite Nike sponsored college basketball teams will travel to Oregon for the tournament.

The field includes Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier. These teams combined have 199 NCAA Tournament appearances, 29 Final Fours and seven NCAA titles. Each team will play one game per day in the bracket-style format on Nov. 24, 25 and 27.

Ticket information, schedule and brackets will be announced at a later date. Visit rosequarter.com/hoops to sign up to be the first to receive information on tickets and other information about the Phil Knight Legacy.