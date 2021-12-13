WVU hoops still unranked, but receives votes in latest AP poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers haven’t cracked the top 25 yet, but they are garnering some new attention after upsetting Connecticut last week.

The Mountaineers were one of 13 teams that received votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll, joining fellow Big 12 program Oklahoma in that category.

Meanwhile, conference foe Baylor is the new No. 1 in the poll after taking down nationally ranked Villanova. Duke is No. 2, former No. 1 Purdue dropped to No. 3, while No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Gonzaga round out the top five.

Other ranked Big 12 teams include No. 7 Kansas, No. 11 Iowa State, No. 17 Texas and No. 25 Texas Tech.

The Mountaineers took care of business Sunday against Kent State, winning 63-50. They return to action Saturday at 5 p.m. at UAB.

After that, WVU will host Youngstown State Dec. 22 in its final contest before the holiday break. Big 12 play begins Jan. 1 against Texas.