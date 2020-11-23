WVU hoops now set to face South Dakota State in Wednesday’s opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball has yet another new opponent for its season opener.

A statement from the program Sunday night confirms that the Mountaineers will now play South Dakota State in the opening round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. That contest is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

WVU was originally scheduled to open with Texas A&M, but the Aggies dropped out of the field and were replaced by Northern Iowa. But NIU was scrubbed from West Virginia’s schedule after more changes were made to the bracket.

Those changes resulted in a new opponent for WVU in the opening round, as well as new possible opponents for game two. The Mountaineers will now face Wichita State or Utah State in their second game, which will be played Thursday at either 2:30 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. ET

Additional teams in the Crossover Classic field include Memphis, Saint Mary’s, Northern Iowa and Western Kentucky. WVU will square off against one of these programs in its third and final game in the event.