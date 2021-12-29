WVU hoops game vs. TCU postponed

Pregame festivities take place at the WVU Coliseum ahead of a WVU men’s basketball home game. (Photo by Scott Lituchy.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU men’s basketball’s Big 12 opener is still set for Saturday at Texas, but its second league game has already been postponed

According to a statement from the team, the Jan. 3 game between WVU and TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Horned Frogs program. TCU paused team activities earlier this week.

West Virginia is working with Big 12 officials to reschedule the game for a date this season that works for both teams.

Saturday’s conference opener between West Virginia (11-1) and No. 17 Texas (10-2) is set for a noon tip on ESPNU. The Mountaineers have won eight contests in a row, most recently defeating Youngstown State 82-52 on Dec. 22.