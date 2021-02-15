WVU hoops game at Baylor rescheduled

SIOUX FALLS, SD – NOVEMBER 26: Vince Williams Jr. #10 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams reaches on Miles McBride #4 of the West Virginia Mountaineers during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first of two postponed games against Baylor has been rescheduled for WVU men’s basketball.

The Mountaineers, who were supposed to play the Bears twice this week in a span of four days, will now play their road game in Waco on Thursday, Feb. 25. That game was previously slated for this Thursday.

The Big 12 Conference has not announced a start time for this rescheduled game.

WVU is currently idle this week, but next week will see the Mountaineers play three consecutive road games: at Texas Saturday, at TCU next Tuesday, and then this rescheduled tilt with Baylor next Thursday. Then, the Mountaineers will return home to play K-State on Saturday, Feb. 27.

WVU still has three more outstanding postponements — home games against TCU, Oklahoma State and Baylor — that could also be made up soon.

The two regular season league fixtures between WVU and Baylor have been postponed a total of three times due to COVID issues within both programs.