WVU hoops forward Thweatt enters transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of Bob Huggins’ players intends to leave WVU.

A WVU source confirmed to Gold and Blue Nation that redshirt freshman forward Taj Thweatt has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

Thweatt appeared in three contests for West Virginia this season, logging 10 minutes and netting a 3-pointer against Bellarmine. He was listed as a sophomore this season on the team’s roster, but because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility ruling, he could play up to three more seasons of college basketball.

The size of WVU’s roster drops from 15 players to 14.

West Virginia is scheduled to return to action Saturday at home against Kansas State. The Mountaineers fell to Texas in last Saturday’s Big 12 opener, and Monday’s contest against TCU has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Horned Frogs program.