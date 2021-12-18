WVU hoops at UAB: tip time, tv channel/stream info, series history and more

WVU hoops has won six in a row. The Mountaineers will try to extend that winning streak to seven on the road Saturday when they take on UAB.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

West Virginia (9-1) at UAB (9-2) game information:

Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Where to watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Where to stream: CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports App

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: UAB leads 2-1 since 1987

Last meeting: an 88-84 UAB win in the championship game of the Cable Car Classic in San Francisco, California (Dec. 28, 1991)

Matchup preview:

Led by Big 12 Player of the Week Taz Sherman, the Mountaineers will face their first true road test of the season in Birmingham. While they’re undefeated at the Coliseum this season, their lone loss came to Marquette in the Charleston Children’s Shriners classic.

Meanwhile, the Blazers are a perfect 7-0 at home. They’re coming off an 18-point win over Grambling State, a victory that was exemplary of their style of play. The high-scoring Blazers average 82.7 points per game and allow just 60.9 points per game to their opponents. Meanwhile, WVU averages 69.8 ppg and surrenders 60.7 ppg.

Of note, Andy Kennedy, an assistant coach with Bob Huggins at Cincinnati from 2001-05, is 31-9 in his second season at UAB. He boasts a 297-178 overall record across his 15 seasons as a head coach.

Huggins will coach against former mentees in each of West Virginia’s next two contests. After the UAB game, former WVU assistant Jerrod Calhoun will face off against Huggins when the Mountaineers host Youngstown State.