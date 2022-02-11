WVU hoops at Oklahoma State: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more

West Virginia men’s basketball looks to build after snapping its losing skid when it travels to Oklahoma State to face the Cowboys.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

West Virginia at Oklahoma State game information

Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Gallagher Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: West Virginia leads 11-10 since 1959

Last meeting: West Virginia 70, Oklahoma State 60 at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 11, 2022

Matchup preview

Time is running out for both West Virginia as the calendar inches closer and closer to March. Its recent seven-game fall knocked the Mountaineers out of the latest projections for the NCAA Tournament, but with eight regular season games remaining, they have plenty of opportunities to rebuild its postseason resume.

It started with a quadrant one win over Iowa State on Tuesday, and continues Saturday with another quadrant one clash with Oklahoma State, a team barred from postseason play but more than willing to spoil someone else’s chances.

In fact, West Virginia is one of two Big 12 teams projected to miss the tournament, along with Kansas State. Seven of WVU’s eight remaining games would currently fall in the first quadrant, however, so there is plenty of space for them to sneak back in.

Taz Sherman’s return against the Cyclones provided a much-needed boost to the WVU offense, as the Mountaineers scored their highest point total of Big 12 play while making a clean 50 percent of their shots. He also led the team with eight rebounds as WVU won the rebounding battle for the first time in a month.

Oklahoma State has hit a rough patch in its campaign, falling below .500 after dropping five of its last six games. The Cowboys have spent three of their last four on the road, winning the lone home game in that stretch, but the Mountaineers have enjoyed their trips to Stillwater over the years winning six of nine road meetings.