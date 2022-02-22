WVU hoops at Iowa State: Tip time, where to watch and more

Dimon Carrigan looking to pass the ball as he is being double teamed by Iowa State (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

Everything you need to know about WVU's clash with Iowa State

Just four games remain on the regular season schedule for the West Virginia men’s basketball team. Those four games left are equal to the number of games in a row that the Mountaineers have lost.

West Virginia remained at the bottom of the Big 12 Conference standings following Monday night’s loss at TCU.

And because of the make-up game against the Horned Frogs, the Mountaineers will now play their second game in three days Wednesday against Iowa State in Ames.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest WVU-ISU tilt:

West Virginia at Iowa State game information

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Location: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

TV: ESPNU

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: West Virginia leads 12-8 since 2013

Last meeting: West Virginia won 79-63 at the WVU Coliseum on February 8, 2022

WVU at Iowa State matchup preview

West Virginia and Iowa State will meet for the second time this month on Wednesday. WVU ended a seven-game losing streak by beating the Cyclones in the first meeting between the two programs this season.

In that last meeting, Taz Sherman led the way with 16 points. He was one of four Mountaineers to score in double-figures, and also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Sherman entered that game having missed the previous contest due to a concussion he suffered against Baylor.

Sherman is averaging 18 points per game since returning from injury, and eclipsed 1,000 career points on Monday.

Iowa State has won two of its last three games following its loss to the Mountaineers. The Cyclones are coming off a 21-point rout of Oklahoma on Saturday. Guard Izaiah Brockington led ISU with 22 points, as the Cyclones shot better than 67 percent from the floor.

Brockington shared this week’s Big 12 Player of the Week honors with Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji.

Despite Brockington’s scoring ability, Iowa State remains the only team in the Big 12 that averages fewer points per game than West Virginia. The Cyclones have also grabbed four fewer rebounds than the Mountaineers this season. However, Iowa State does have a better rebounding margin than the Mountaineers.

WVU has won each of the last six meetings against the Cyclones dating back to March 2019.