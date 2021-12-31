WVU gymnastics season-opening meet at LSU canceled

The West Virginia University gymnastics team’s season-opening meet at LSU on Friday, Jan. 7, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the WVU program.



The meet between West Virginia and the Tigers will not be made up this season.



The Mountaineers will now open their 2022 season on Friday, Jan. 14, in a tri-meet at Towson, with William & Mary and West Chester. The meet is set for 6 p.m. ET, at SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland.