The West Virginia University gymnastics team returns to the road this week, as it travels to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to compete against No. 22 North Carolina on Thursday, Feb. 24. Competition inside Carmichael Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thursday’s action will be streamed live on GoHeels.com/Watch, while fans also can follow along with live stats available at WVUsports.com.

”Our team is really excited to get back on the road to head down to North Carolina, especially coming off two big meets over the weekend,” Mountaineer coach Jason Butts said. “We are riding some good momentum right now, and I’ve really challenged the team to keep it up and continue to put the puzzle pieces together. Even though Saturday and Monday were both great meets, there were still a few mistakes here and there. Our focus is on getting rid of those mistakes and really putting together a solid performance from beginning to end.”

WVU and UNC are scheduled to square off against one another for the first time since 2017, with the Tarheels earning a 195.525-194.575 victory over the Mountaineers in Towson, Maryland, on Feb. 12. Overall, West Virginia holds a 29-16 advantage in the all-time series.

North Carolina enters Thursday’s meet with a 9-5 overall record this season, as it is coming off a 196.625-196.350 victory over NC State on Feb. 19. The Tarheels are ranked No. 22 in this week’s Road to Nationals rankings, posting a 195.545 National Qualifying Score (NQS).

WVU is ranked No. 11 on floor exercise with a 49.260 NQS, with this week’s Road to Nationals rankings being the first of the season based on NQS. Regionally, the Mountaineers rank No. 28 nationally and No. 5 in the Southeast with a 195.395 NQS. The team sits at No. 2 on floor and No. 5 on balance beam (48.690 NQS). WVU also checks in at No. 6 on vault (48.930 NQS) and No. 8 on the uneven bars (48.470 NQS).

Senior Kendra Combs sits tied for No. 37 nationally on floor exercise with a 9.865 NQS. Sophomore Kiana Lewis also sits inside the individual top 50 nationally on floor, checking in at No. 49 with an NQS of 9.845. A trio of Mountaineers are ranked inside the top five in the individual regional rankings on floor. Combs leads the way, checking in at No. 2 in the region, Lewis follows at No. 3 and freshman Anna Leigh sits at No. 4 with a 9.840 NQS.

Last time out, West Virginia used a season-best score on floor exercise and a career-high night from Combs to finish in first place in a tri meet with George Washington and William and Mary inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, on Feb. 21. All six gymnasts in WVU’s floor lineup scored a 9.85 or better, including a trio who earned 9.9 or higher, to help the squad post a 49.525 total on its way to a first-place, 196.100 final score.

Combs led the way for the Mountaineers, recording a huge, career-high 39.325 all-around score. The Windsor, Connecticut, native topped every podium but beam, as she earned career-best totals on vault, floor and the all-around. She earned a 9.85 on vault, before going on to match the score on the uneven bars. Combs then rounded out the night with a near-perfect floor routine that earned a 9.95. Five other Mountaineers also tallied podium finishes, including junior Abbie Pierson who earned three and freshman Anna Leigh with two. Senior Rachel Hornung, junior Kianna Yancey and sophomore Agatha Handono added one podium finish apiece.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUGymnastics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.