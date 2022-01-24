WVU Gymnastics beam and floor lineups remain in rankings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University gymnastics team’s balance beam and floor exercise lineups continue to rank in the top 25 of the Road to Nationals Rankings, as announced on Monday.

WVU (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) drops to No. 7 on floor exercise this week, while the team ranks No. 24 on balance beam. The Mountaineers earned their event rankings based on season averages of 49.338 on floor and 48.863 on beam. Big 12 foe Oklahoma is just ahead of West Virginia on floor, coming in at No. 6 with a 49.358 season average.

West Virginia is ranked inside the top 25 on floor and beam for the second consecutive week after debuting at No. 4 and No. 18, respectively, on the events on Feb. 17. WVU’s No. 4 ranking on floor last week marked the team’s highest ranking since at least 1998 in the Road to Nationals Rankings.

In the team rankings, Michigan (197.850) and Utah (197.425) remain at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, for the second straight week, while Oklahoma (197.317) moves up one spot to No. 3. Florida drops to fourth in the rankings with a 197.217 average, and Denver ascends into the top five, boasting a 197.067 average.

Oklahoma moves ahead of the Mountaineers to take the No. 1 spot in the Big 12 Conference on floor, but WVU is just behind the Sooners in second. West Virginia remains at No. 3 in the league on beam, while the Mountaineers also move ahead of Iowa State for third overall in the conference.

A trio of Mountaineers remain inside the top 50 on floor exercise this week, as junior Abbie Pierson and sophomore Kiana Lewis are tied for No. 40. Senior Kendra Combs moves up this week to sit tied for No. 46, while freshman Anna Leigh is just outside the top 50 at No. 60. In the Big 12, Pierson and Lewis are tied for No. 4, Combs is tied for No. 7 and Leigh ranks No. 11.

Senior Rachel Hornung holds on to her top 50 ranking in the all-around, sneaking in at No. 50 with a 39.025 season all-around average. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native remains at No. 6 in the conference, while Combs follows at No. 7.

The Mountaineers return to the road to take on Iowa State on Friday, January 28, in Ames, Iowa. The meet is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, inside Hilton Coliseum and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

