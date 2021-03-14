WVU golf returns to action in Texas

The West Virginia University golf team will return to action on Monday at the George Hannon Intercollegiate in Austin, Texas.

The two-day event will take place at the par-71, 7,412-yard University of Texas Golf Club. This will be WVU’s first event since competing at the Seminole Intercollegiate in Tallahassee, Florida, on Feb. 19-21.

Once again, the Mountaineers will compete against the best teams in the country, including seven other teams from the Big 12 Conference. Joining No. 84-ranked WVU will be No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 11 Texas, No. 14 Oklahoma State, No. 19 Texas Tech, No. 27 New Mexico, No. 29 Baylor, No. 45 TCU, No. 56 Arkansas-Little Rock, No. 59 Kansas State, No. 93 Florida Atlantic, No. 110 Texas-Arlington and No. 111 New Mexico State.

“We are excited to return to competition against another strong field,” coach Sean Covich said. “Any time you tee it up against a predominantly all-Big 12 Conference field, you have to play your best. The UT Golf Club is a demanding course in all phases.”

Seniors Mark Goetz and Logan Perkins, junior Kurtis Grant, sophomore Trent Tipton and freshman Jackson Davenport will represent WVU for the third straight tournament. The top four scores will count towards West Virginia’s overall team score.

Goetz, a native of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, is coming off a sixth-place finish with a 6-under-par tournament at Florida State.

“UT Golf Club should be a great fit for Mark’s game,” Covich said. “He drives it as well as anybody in collegiate golf, and he should feel really comfortable on this golf course.”

Perkins (Locust Grove, Ga.) shot a bogey-free, 3-under-par round on the second 18 holes in Tallahassee to help the Mountaineers shoot their eighth-best round in school history (10-under-par).

“Logan put in some good work during our last qualifier and really found some momentum,” Covich said. “He’s never scared to compete, which is something you love to have in your lineup.”

Grant (Herndon, Va.) also posted a solid second round in Tallahassee, recording seven birdies on the day.

“Kurtis played well in our most recent qualifier and should have a lot of confidence entering this event,” Covich added.

Sophomore Trent Tipton (Orient, Ohio) was WVU’s second-highest finisher at the Seminole Intercollegiate in February.

“Trent continues to impress,” Covich said. “He has put in a ton of work during the fall and offseason, and I can’t tell you just how proud I am of his comeback. Trent has contributed a lot to our lineup this spring.”

Davenport, a native of Austin, Texas, returns to his hometown to compete in this event.

“Jackson gets to return to his hometown and play a golf course he is familiar with, so I know he is excited about this event,” Covich added.

Live stats will be available on Golfstat.com.