WVU golf finishes first tournament of the season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team finished sixth out of 14 teams in its season opener at The Gopher Invitational at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minnesota.

The Mountaineers were led by fifth-year senior Mark Goetz. The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native shot 70-69-74=213 to finish even par, tying for 18th place.

Senior Kurtis Grant tied for 31st with rounds of 72-70-75=217 to finish 4-over-par. Fifth-year senior Logan Perkins (70-77-72=219) and junior Trent Tipton (75-69-75=219) shot 6-over-par and tied for 35th. Sophomore Jackson Davenport posted WVU’s low round of the day with a 71. He finished with rounds of 73-81-71=225, tying for 50th at 12-over-par.

The Mountaineers finished at 10-over-par for the 54-hole event. WVU shot rounds of 285-285-292=862.

“Today wasn’t our best performance, but considering we were off to a bad start today (+9 after 9 holes), the guys really battled on the back nine and hung in there,” coach Sean Covich said. “Jackson Davenport gave us a really good round after struggling on day one. Kurtis Grant played solid all week. Logan Perkins and Trent Tipton played some solid golf for us. I know Mark Goetz is a little disappointed, but we all know what he’s capable of and what he will do for us this season.”

West Virginia will return to action on Oct. 4-5 at the Mountaineer Invitational, played at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

“It was a good opening week for us,” Covich said. “Now, we turn our focus to hosting the Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye in a few weeks.”