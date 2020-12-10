WVU football’s regular season finale with Oklahoma canceled

West Virginia football’s regular season finale against Oklahoma has been canceled as the team takes a seven day pause in its football operations, the Big 12 announced on Thursday.

The contest was originally scheduled for Nov. 28, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Sooner program. Although it was rescheduled for Dec. 12, now it will remain unplayed.

This development means the Mountaineers will finish with its first winning regular season record of the Neal Brown era at 5-4, with a shortened season.

“Our intent is to get this spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” said WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons. “We are beyond disappointed not to play our final home game of the season and honor our seniors, but we need to act now and reevaluate our situation after Dec. 17.”

Despite the incomplete conference schedule, Oklahoma has still secured a berth to the conference title game on Dec. 19. They will face Iowa State, the top team in the conference.