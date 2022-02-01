WVU football to play three Thursday night games in 2022

No. 13 West Virginia lines up in its goal line package against Baylor on Oct. 23, 2018. WVU dominated the Bears 58-14 at Milan Puskar Stadium. (Photo: Scott Lituchy)

You have to go to the Big East days to find the last time West Virginia played multiple Thursday games in the regular season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – When the WVU football schedule was released in December, it originally listed 11 Saturday games and one contest scheduled for a Thursday night.

That’s no longer the case, though, as it was announced Monday that contests against rivals Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech have both been moved to Thursday night primetime slots.

With those games being moved to Thursdays, West Virginia will play a quarter of its schedule under the lights in primetime on Thursday nights.

That hasn’t happened in well over a decade — 2006 was the last time WVU played three regular season games on a Thursday.

The Mountaineers, who went 11-2 that season, won mid-week games against rivals Maryland and Pittsburgh. However, WVU did fall on the road to No. 5 Louisville on a Thursday night at the start of November.

The 2022 campaign will mark the sixth season since the turn of the century that WVU will play multiple regular season games on Thursday. 2006 started a three-year stretch of playing at least two Thursday night games in a season.

Overall, the Mountaineers are 12-9 on Thursday during the regular season since the start of the 2000 season. However, WVU is just 1-3 on Thursday since joining the Big 12, with the lone win coming against Baylor in 2018.

The good news is that previous seasons with a heavy doses of mid-week contests on the schedule have been kind to WVU. West Virginia has played to a winning record in each of the five previous seasons that it played multiple Thursday games in the regular season. Those seasons also produced four bowl game victories.

In addition to facing Pitt and Virginia Tech on the road on Thursday nights this upcoming season, the Mountaineers will host the Baylor Bears on Oct. 13 at Milan Puskar Stadium.

West Virginia will begin its season with the Backyard Brawl, and will play its home and Big 12 opener 10 days later against Kansas on Saturday Sept. 10.

The Mountaineers will play four games in each calendar month of the regular season, with the lone bye week coming in October, following a road contest against the Texas Longhorns.