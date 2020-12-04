WVU football is back this weekend — and so is The Neal Brown Show!

The Mountaineers are back on the road hoping to win their first away game this season against No. 9 Iowa State. Before kickoff in Ames, be sure to catch up on a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers after two open weeks.

In the two-part Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Brown discuss the unexpected open week last week due to Oklahoma being unable to meet the Big 12’s COVID-19 threshold. Tony and Coach Brown also discuss personnel for the Cyclones and how the Mountaineers are preparing to match up on the road. .

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They discuss similarities between the Mountaineers and Cyclones, then touch on similarities between running backs Leddie Brown and Breece Hall, quarterbacks Jarret Doege and Brock Purdy, and linebackers Tony Fields and Mike Rose. They will also dive into the Big 12 Conference standings, and what needs to happen in order for the Mountaineers to make it into the conference championship.

WVU safeties coach Dontae Wright joins the program to discuss the Mountaineers being No. 1 in the country in pass defense and the confidence that senior Sean Mahone has gained that has improved his play.

Analyst Jed Drenning joins the show to give his weekly analysis on the Mountaineers. Jed discusses how the Mountaineers need to plan after not seeing the field since Nov. 14 against TCU.

TJ Simmons and Bryce Ford-Wheaton also stop by the show to give their thoughts on their play so far this season, and how they’re looking to finish the season out strong.

Scott Nolte is back to bring you his keys to a win on the road in Ames in the Keys to the Game, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will be breaking down some of WVU QB Jarret Doege’s best plays so far this season in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General. Wolfman will also be looking back on his favorite hit this season from TE Mike O’Laughlin in this week’s Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.