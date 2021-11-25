WVU football gets transfer commitment from Clemson RB

Lyn-J Dixon’s Commitment graphic via his Instagram page, after he announced he would be transferring to WVU. (Photo: Lyn-J Dixon Instagram)

WVU adds former Clemson running back who was part of Tigers' run to 2019 title game.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University football team learned it was getting a new running back on Thanksgiving day.

Clemson running back, Lyn-J Dixon, announced that he will be transferring to West Virginia via his Instagram page Thursday.

“I made the decision to transfer to continue to move forward in my career and better my opportunities in the future. I have enjoyed my time with the Clemson Tigers,” Dixon said in part of the post. “However, I am thankful to announce that I will continue my college and athletic career at West Virginia University!”

Dixon played parts of four seasons with Clemson, rushing for a total of 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 carries.

The 2019 season was by far Dixon’s best. He ran for 635 yards and six touchdowns that season, which ended in playing for a national championship.

Dixon will join a running back room that heading into next year will feature the likes of Tony Mathis Jr., Justin Johnson Jr., and Jaylen Anderson, among others.

Dixon will be a graduate transfer, though could have two years of eligibility left after only playing in three games this season, and taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility all NCAA athletes were granted last season.

He entered the transfer portal in late September.

Dixon was a 4-star running back coming out of high school. He is a native of Butler, Georgia.