Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Apple Blossom Festival
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
Question of the Day
Traffic
Remarkable Women
Webchat
National
Capitol Review
Video Game News
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Jonathan Hager House Museum hosts a trip back to “old Elizabethtowne”
Video
Peace for Palestine rally held in Frederick
Video
Shooting in Frederick with one man injured and suspect on the loose
Video
Fairfax County Public Schools to hire more positions to support ESOL students
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Hoops in the DVM
Masters Report
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
John Grisham Sweepstakes
Apple Blossom Sweepstakes
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
Contact DCW50
About
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WVU football climbing even higher in the classroom
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Anjelica Trinone
Posted:
May 22, 2021 / 10:46 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 22, 2021 / 10:46 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
WVU football climbing even higher in the classroom
Bracket Announced for 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship
West Virginia Falls in Regular-Season Finale
TJ Simmons adjusting to life in the NFL and all that comes with it
A closer look at where Leddie Brown ranks among the program’s top rushers
Video
Big innings spurn Mountaineers in Friday loss
Athlon Sports Announces Preseason All-Big 12 Squad
Wrestling trio named NWCA Scholar All-Americans
WVU strands 11 Longhorns, pull series-opening upset over No. 2 Texas
WVU men’s hoops to play in 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Man wanted for murder in Winchester
Video
Shooting in Frederick with one man injured and suspect on the loose
Video
UPDATE: Montgomery County Police investigate Wheaton homicide
Video
Mask rules for fully vaccinated customers: What to know if you’re going shopping this weekend
Video
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $516 million sold in Pennsylvania