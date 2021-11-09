WVU football at Kansas State: Kick time, TV channel/stream info, odds and more

Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia is on the heels of its two-game homestand to start up another road trip, this time to the “Little Apple” to face the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

West Virginia at Kansas State game information

Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Time: Noon ET

Television: FS1

Stream: FOX Sports app

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas

Favorite: Kansas State by 6 (Oddsshark consensus)

All-time series: West Virginia leads 6-5 since 1930 (Mountaineers have won five straight)

Last meeting:

Match-up preview:

WVU hits the road once again with the hopes of getting back in the win column after a disappointing defeat to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The scoreline was painful for Mountaineer fans, but it gets worse if they take a look at the box score. The Mountaineers gained just 17 rushing yards (a stat that was unfortunately hindered by -75 sack yards), and just 116 total yards for the entire game. Neither Mountaineer quarterback had a particularly good game, as Jarret Doege took as many sacks (7) as Garrett Greene had passing yards.

The Mountaineer defense, on the other hand, played rather strong against Oklahoma State. WVU held the 11th-ranked Cowboys under 300 yards for the game, while all three touchdowns they allowed were on drives that started on their own side of the 50 yard line.

Kansas State is on a hot streak as it gets set to host West Virginia. The Wildcats have won three straight (including a pair of road wins over Texas Tech and Kansas), putting them even in conference play and in fifth place — two games out of a potential Big 12 title game bid with three to go.

A big piece of their success is the return of veteran quarterback Skylar Thompson, who is the league’s second-most efficient passer this season, despite not throwing the ball all too much compared to other signal-callers in the league. It doesn’t hurt that he has sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn, the the sixth-leading rusher in the Big 12, standing next to him in the backfield, either.