WVU football at Kansas: Kick time, TV channel/stream info, odds and more

West Virginia football is eyeing the end of the regular season as they head to Lawrence to face the Kansas Jayhawks. Here’s everything you need to know about the Mountaineers’ finale on Saturday.

West Virginia (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) at Kansasb (2-9, 1-7 Big 12) game information

Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Television: FS1

Stream: FOX Sports app

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Favorite: West Virginia by 16.5 (Oddsshark consensus)

All-time series: West Virginia leads 9-1 since 1941 (Mountaineers have won seven straight)

Last meeting: West Virginia 38, Kansas 17 at Milan Puskar Stadium

Match-up preview:

After picking up a win against Texas at home on Saturday, West Virginia now has just one more team standing in between its bowl aspirations — the Kansas Jayhawks.

Both history and Las Vegas would have you believe that the Mountaineers are heavy favorites in Lawrence. WVU hasn’t had any real issues with Kansas since taking its only loss in 2013, as only one game has come within a possession. This year’s Jayhawk team looks to be different, however — under new coach Lance Leipold, KU has already played spoiler this year, defeating Texas in Austin just a week before the Longhorns headed to WVU. They nearly knocked off TCU in Fort Worth last week, and hung with Oklahoma until the final minutes.

Neal Brown hopes his team can find some consistency, and wants to “stack wins” after taking down the Longhorns. There’s no doubt the Mountaineers have had a roller-coaster season, as evidenced by their last month on the field — after defeating No. 22 Iowa Sate at home on Oct. 30, WVU took a pair of painful losses to No. 11 Oklahoma State at home and on the road against Kansas State. Just last week, however, the Mountaineers played one of their best games of the last decade statistically, beating Texas without committing a turnover and making critical conversions on key downs and in the red zone.