WVU football announces addition of transfer tight end

Former Miami Hurricanes commit is headed to WVU for last season of college career.

MORGNATOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown has announced that Brian Polendey, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound, graduate transfer tight end from Denton, Texas, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Colorado State. Polendey will have one year of eligibility remaining.



Brian Polendey, r-Sr., TE, 6-5, 260, Denton, Texas/Guyer/Miami/Colorado

2021 (r-Sr.) – Colorado State

Made 11 appearances, primarily as a blocking tight end

2020 (r-Jr.) – Colorado State

Started all four games in his first season in a Colorado State uniform

Main role was as a blocking tight end in 12 personnel

2016-19 (Fr.-Jr.) – Miami

Spent three years at Miami, appearing in 14 career games

Played in six games as a junior, starting one, the Independence Bowl

Limited to just two games as a sophomore due to a season-ending injury

His lone reception came as a sophomore, good for 14 yards

Played in six games as a true freshman, primarily on special teams

High School

Coached by John Walsh at Guyer High

Consensus three-star tight end prospect by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout

Ranked No. 11 tight end nationwide by ESPN

Ranked No. 20 tight end in 247Sports’ Composite Rankings

Rated No. 27 tight end by Rivals

Finished junior year with nine receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns

Chose Miami over offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Houston and Michigan

Personal