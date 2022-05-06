MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Mike Lockhart, a 6-foot-4, 302-pound, redshirt junior defensive lineman from Birmingham, Alabama, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Georgia Tech. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Mike Lockhart, r-Jr., DL, 6-4, 302, Birmingham, Alabama/Huffman/Georgia Tech

2021 (r-So.) – Georgia Tech

Played for coach Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech

Saw action in 12 games, finishing with nine tackles, a half sack and 1 ½ tackles for loss

Season-high four tackles against Duke

Solo tackles against Clemson and Miami

2020 (r-Fr.) – Georgia Tech

Appeared in nine games and made five starts at defensive tackle

Started five of the final six games of the season (Clemson, at Boston College, Notre Dame, NC State, Pitt)

Recorded three tackles, including one for loss, in season-opening win at Florida State

Had multiple tackles in each of his first five games of the season, led by a season-high five, including a half-tackle for loss, at Boston College

2019 (Fr.) – Georgia Tech

Redshirted after appearing in four games on the defensive line

Saw his first collegiate action against Pitt

Recorded his first-career solo tackle against Virginia Tech

Registered a quarterback hurry against NC State

High School