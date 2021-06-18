WVU football adds Tony Thompson as special teams analyst

The WVU football family just got one man bigger.

The Mountaineers announced on Friday that Tony Thompson joined the staff as a special teams analyst. Thompson comes to Morgantown by way of Stony Brook, where he was the special teams coordinator from 2013-2020. Before that, Thompson spent six years coaching various positions on the defensive side of the ball.

This will be Thompson’s first stint at a Power Five program. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Stony Brook in 1997 (where he played linebacker) before joining the program as a full-time staff member.

Thompson then moved on and did stints at Pennsylvania, Franklin & Marshall and Hofstra before returning to Stony Brook in 2007, where he would stay until his new move to West Virginia.