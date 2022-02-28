MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University gymnastics team’s floor exercise lineup continues to rank inside the top 25 of the Road to Nationals rankings, as announced on Monday.

WVU (12-3, 0-2 Big 12) stayed at No. 11 in this week’s national rankings, with a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 49.330. NQS is obtained by taking a team’s six best regular-season meet scores – three of which must be away – and dropping the top score before averaging the remaining five.

The Mountaineers are coming off a pair of 49.0-plus event scores last week, including a season-best 49.525 on Feb. 21. WVU tallied six scores of 9.85 or better, while senior Kendra Combs led the way with a 9.95. West Virginia’s floor lineup continued its success at North Carolina on Feb. 24, again earning a trio of 9.9-plus scores, including a 9.925 from Combs, on the way to a 49.325 floor score.

Individually, Combs sits in a tie for No. 23 nationally with a 9.900 season NQS, while junior Abbie Pierson is just behind her in a tie for No. 27 (9.895 NQS).

Regionally, the Mountaineers rank No. 3 in the Southeast with a 195.980 NQS. The team sits at No. 2 on floor and No. 5 on balance beam (48.895 NQS). WVU also checks in at No. 5 on vault (48.965 NQS) and No. 6 on the uneven bars (48.900 NQS).

Combs leads the individual regional rankings on floor, earning her first No. 1 regional ranking of the season. She is followed by Pierson at No. 2, while sophomore Kiana Lewis and freshman Anna Leigh are tied for No. 6 in the region with matching 9.855 National Qualifying Scores.

Nationally, the top four remains intact from last week, with Michigan holding on to the top spot (197.920 NQS). Oklahoma remains No. 2 (197.860 NQS), and Florida (197.715 NQS) and Utah (197.685 NQS) follow at third and fourth, respectively. LSU moves back into the top five this week, posting a season NQS of 197.515.

The Mountaineers return to Morgantown, on Sunday, March 6, to play host to Ball State on Senior Day. Competition inside the WVU Coliseum is tabbed for 2 p.m. ET.