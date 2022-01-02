WVU DB Matthews entering transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another Mountaineer football player is entering the transfer portal, this time on defense.

After two seasons in Morgantown, defensive back Jackie Matthews has announced intentions to leave WVU:

Every decision I ever made I came out stronger 💙 pic.twitter.com/DWxRs4qOJs — Jackie Matthews (@Chosen1jm_) January 2, 2022

Matthews was a redshirt junior in 2021. He will leave WVU as a graduate transfer and could play up to two more seasons of college football, thanks to the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility waiver.

After beginning his career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Matthews arrived at WVU prior to the 2020 season. He played a limited role during that COVID-shortened campaign before bursting onto the scene in the fall.

He became a starting cornerback for West Virginia in 2021, appearing in all 13 games. He logged 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, and recorded an interception against Oklahoma.

The WVU defense did receive some good news recently, however: veteran linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo began the new year by declaring his intent to play a fifth season at WVU.