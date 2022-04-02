MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team hosted the annual Mountaineer Classic on April 1-2 at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park.

“We had a solid day out at the track today,” coach Sean Cleary said.

West Virginia earned four individual first-place finishes, along with a 4×400 meter relay win on Saturday. The 4×400 meter relay team of senior Tessa Constantine, sophomore Cassandra Williamson, sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane and sophomore Emily Oiler finished in a time of 3:50.28.

“Finishing off with the 4×400 was a good way to end the meet,” Cleary said. “I have a sneaky suspicion that we will run a fair bit quicker over the next month.”

Also on the track, redshirt senior Hayley Jackson took first in the 800-meter run. Jackson finished in a time of 2:08.80. In the 1,500-meter run, redshirt junior Charlotte Wood finished in a time of 4:30.85.

“Hayley had a nice recovery from an average dance last week in Raleigh. It was good to see her hit the front and run, knowing she was capable,” Cleary said.

“Charlotte had a strong run over 1500m. In her first outdoor meet at WVU, she demonstrated that she is ready for a successful season.”

Moving on to field events, a pair of Mountaineers took first place. Redshirt sophomore Sarah Stair finished the pole vault competition with a height of 3.66 meters, while sophomore Abigail Mullings won the high jump competition with a height of 1.68 meters.

“Sarah was impressive over in the vault. Having some good looks at a big personal best will do her well over the next few weeks,” Cleary said. “We are very confident that she and her group will continue to improve as the season progresses.”

Track events began with freshman Ghamani Hogue in the 100-meter hurdle. Houge finished in fourth place. Up Next was the 400-meter, where Constantine placed second overall.

A handful of Mountaineers joined Jackson in the 800-meter. Sophomore Megan Weaver placed third, while redshirt junior Amber Dombrowski placed fourth.

Next up for the Mountaineers was the 1,500-meter run, where redshirt junior Malina Mitchell placed fourth.

Additionally, sophomore Lynsie Curtis and junior Katelyn Caccamo tied for second place in pole vault.

The Mountaineer Classic marked the second of five outdoor home meets for the Mountaineers this spring.

“We will hit the road the next two weekends before returning home on the 22nd and 23rd of April,” Cleary said. “I believe that we will be much further along at that point.”

West Virginia continues action at the Mason Spring Invitational on April 9, at George Mason Stadium, in Fairfax, Virginia.