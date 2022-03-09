The No. 7-seeded West Virginia University women’s basketball team gets set to travel to Kansas City, Missouri, from March 10-13, for the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship. WVU’s time in Kansas City, begins on Thursday, March 10, against No. 10-seed TCU.

Tipoff against the Horned Frogs is set for 9 p.m. ET, inside Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. Thursday’s contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick on the call. Additionally, fans can listen to the game on the WVU Gameday App, WVUsports.com, SiriusXM Channel 381 or on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 FM-WZST, with Dan Zangrilli on the call. Live stats will be available on WVUsports.com.

West Virginia (14-14, 7-11 Big 12) and TCU (6-21, 2-16 Big 12) meet for the 24th time on Thursday, including the second time in the Big 12 Championship. The Mountaineers are 18-5 all-time against the Horned Frogs, including 3-0 at a neutral site and 1-0 in the Big 12 Championship.

The two teams last met at the championship on March 8, 2014, when No. 2-seed WVU defeated No. 7-seed TCU, 67-59, in the quarterfinals.

West Virginia earned a season sweep over TCU in 2021-22, with a 66-54 win on Jan. 25, in Morgantown, and a 70-62 win on Feb. 2, in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Mountaineers have won the last four meetings against the Horned Frogs, dating back to Jan. 30, 2021, in Fort Worth. During that four-game win streak, WVU is averaging 74 points per game and is holding TCU to 66 points per game.

Of note, the last four games between the two teams have been decided by an average of eight points per game.

TCU enters the 2022 Big 12 Championship on a 13-game losing streak, with its last victory coming on Jan. 19, against Texas Tech (51-50). During that stretch, TCU has averaged 56.6 points per game and has scored 60 or more four times.

Additionally, the Horned Frogs have allowed their opponents to score 75.5 points per game over the last 13 contests.

Fifth-year senior guard Lauren Heard continues to lead TCU in nearly every statistical category this season. Through 27 games, she leads the team in scoring (14.9), field goals made (120), free throws made (143), rebounding (5.8), assists (4.0), steals (1.5) and minutes played (33.3).

Since WVU joined the Big 12 in the 2012-13 season, the Mountaineers are 10-7 across eight appearances in the conference championship. WVU enters this year’s championship as the No. 7 seed for the first time since 2015.

West Virginia is 1-1 as the No. 7 seed. In 2015, No. 7-seed WVU defeated No. 10-seed Texas Tech, 59-40, in the first round before falling to No. 2-seed Oklahoma, 67-55, in the quarterfinals.

In 17 games at the Big 12 Championship, WVU is averaging 63.5 points per game and is holding the opposition to 62.5 points per game.