WVU baseball reveals promotional schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – An exciting list of promotions and giveaways have been announced for the 2022 West Virginia University baseball season.

This year’s promotions at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark includes the return of Baseball Bingo, Friday Night Happy Hour and several themed games, as well as multiple giveaways, including trading cards, signed hats from coach Randy Mazey and former Mountaineer All-American Alek Manoah, WVU baseball mini-bats and helmets and two bobblehead days.

The bobbleheads, which will be revealed at a later date, will be available for the first 500 fans on Saturday, April 16, against Oklahoma State, as well as Saturday, May 7, against Texas.

Baseball Bingo can be played at the ballpark at every weekday game this season. That includes the team’s home opener on Tuesday, March 1, against Canisius.

Friday Night Happy Hour returns for six contests this spring, with half-off beverages available from 5:30-6:30 p.m., before every Friday night home game (March 11, March 25, April 8, April 15, May 6 and May 20).

Fans also can partake in several themed days at the ballpark, such as Kids Day, which is set for four Sunday games, beginning on March 27, against Youngstown State. Kids Days will feature a Kids Zone, inflatables and Mr. Twister, the balloon animal artist. Kids also can run the bases and grab autographs from the team after the game and receive trading cards of the 2022 Mountaineers on March 27, April 10, April 17 and May 8.

Additionally, Family Day returns for all four Big 12 Saturdays (April 9, April 16, May 7 and May 21). Fans can purchase four tickets and receive a $10 concession voucher for just $25.

Dollar Days also are back in 2022, and set for Friday, March 11, against Ohio State, Wednesday, March 23, against Marshall, and Thursday, May 19, against Kansas State, with tickets and select concession items available for just $1.

Other themed games include 3-0-4 Day on Saturday, March 12, against Ohio State, Trivia Night on Friday, April 15, against Oklahoma State, Lace Up for Pediatric Cancer on Sunday, May 8, against Texas and National Armed Forces Day and Senior Day on Saturday, May 21, against Kansas State.

A pair of Gold Rush games are back on the schedule this season, with the first 1,000 fans given gold shakers on Wednesday, April 27, against Penn State and Sunday, May 8, against Texas.

On Friday, May 6, against Texas, the Mountaineers will give away three signed hats by coach Mazey, while three Manoah signed hats will be given away on Friday, May 20, against Kansas State.

The first 500 fans in attendance at Saturday, April 9’s contest against Baylor will receive a WVU mini-bat, while WVU mini-helmets will be available to the first 300 fans on Saturday, March 12, against Ohio State and on Tuesday, May 10, against Pitt.

