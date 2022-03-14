MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team embarks on a five-game, spring break road trip, beginning with games at Duke on Tuesday, March 15, in Durham, North Carolina, and at High Point on Wednesday, March 16, in High Point, North Carolina.

Both games are set to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Fans can follow the action with live stats, found on WVUsports.com. Additionally, Tuesday’s game against the Blue Devils will air live on ACC Network Extra, while Wednesday’s game against the Panthers can be seen on ESPN+. Fans also can listen to both games on the Mountaineer Sports Network on 100.9 WZST-FM, as well as various affiliates throughout the state, the WVU Gameday App and WVUsports.com.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Chris Sleeper (1-1, 2.77 ERA) gets the start on Tuesday against Duke, while the Blue Devils counter with right-hander Cooper Stinson (1-0, 5.54 ERA). Wednesday’s starters at High Point are to be announced.

WVU is 3-8 all-time against Duke. The two schools last met at the 2019 NCAA Tournament Morgantown Regional, a 4-0 Blue Devils win. The Mountaineers also are 3-7 against High Point but haven’t played the Panthers since 1973.

Last time out, the Mountaineers (9-5) split a doubleheader against Ohio State on March 11, at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. The Buckeyes won Game 1, 10-4, before WVU responded with a 7-6, walk-off victory in Game 2.

Trailing, 6-4, WVU scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to claim the win in the nightcap of the twin bill. First, sophomore infielder Nathan Blasick tied the game with a pinch-hit, two-run single, before senior outfielder Austin Davis won it for the Mountaineers with a walk-off single. Senior left-hander Beau Lowery earned the win, his third of the year, while sophomore righty Carlson Reed took the loss in Game 1.

Additionally, redshirt junior catcher Dayne Leonard and freshman infielder JJ Wetherholt each homered in the two games against the Buckeyes.

The two teams were scheduled to meet in the series finale on March 13, but the contest was canceled due to poor weather conditions.

The Mountaineers enter the week ranked No. 3 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12 Conference in stolen bases, with 49. Junior outfielder Victor Scott II has swiped a team-leading 11 bags, while Davis has eight in 2022, as well as 43 in his career, good for No. 6 in program history.

Sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook continues to lead the squad at the plate with a .447 average, while Scott II has tallied 17 RBI in 14 games.

On the mound, WVU pitching has recorded 10 or more strikeouts in nine of 14 games this season.

Duke is led by coach Chris Pollard, who led the Blue Devils to an ACC Tournament championship and trip to the NCAA Tournament last spring. The squad is off to a 9-7 start to the 2022 campaign.

Last weekend, the Blue Devils opened ACC play by dropping a series at Virginia.

Duke has four players with 10 or more RBI so far this season. Infielder Alex Mooney leads the way with 13, while outfielder Damon Lux has a team-leading three home runs with 12 RBI.

High Point is led by first-year coach Joey Hammond. The Panthers are 4-13 to begin the season and are coming off three losses at Kentucky last weekend.

Of note, all four of the squad’s wins have come at home.

The Panthers, who finished 14-31 in 2021, are led by infielder Peyton Carr, who is No. 1 on the team in batting average (.276) and RBI (9).