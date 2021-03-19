WVU baseball drops series opener to Coastal Carolina

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team fell to Coastal Carolina, 5-2, on Friday night at Monongalia County Ballpark.

WVU allowed a four-run inning in the top of the fourth to create a deficit it couldn’t overcome in the opening game of a three-game, weekend series in Morgantown. The Mountaineers finished with two runs on five hits with two errors, while the Chanticleers tallied five runs on nine hits with no errors.

Senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf took the loss, dropping his record to 1-2 on the campaign, while Coastal’s Reid VanScoter earned the win. Additionally, CCU’s Alaska Abney was credited with the save.

“It all came down to us handling the ball and playing catch again,” WVU assistant coach Steve Sabins said. “When we handle the ball, and when we play catch, then we have a chance to win every single game. This one kind of snuck away from us.”

Wolf was able to get out of a couple jams early on Friday, tallying six strikeouts in his first three innings of work. But in the fourth, the Chanticleers (11-5) took the lead with their big inning, scoring four runs to take the lead.

Wolf finished with four runs allowed (two earned) on five hits with the six punchouts and three walks in 3.2 innings of work.

The Mountaineers (7-6) got a run back in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by senior catcher/outfielder Paul McIntosh. In the sixth, WVU cut it to two when McIntosh brought another run home by reaching on a fielder’s choice.

The Miami Gardens, Florida, native finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Coastal Carolina’s final run of the game came in the seventh on a triple to right center, extending its lead to 5-2.

After Wolf’s exit, junior right-hander Zach Ottinger yielded just one run on two hits in three innings out of the bullpen, while sophomore righty Jacob Watters and redshirt sophomore right-hander Noah Short combined to toss 2.1 innings of scoreless ball to give WVU a chance late.

Friday’s loss snapped WVU’s three-game win streak. The Mountaineers also fell to 4-11 all-time against Coastal Carolina, including 0-2 this season.

Next up, the two squads meet in the middle game of the series on Saturday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET.