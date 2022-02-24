West Virginia baseball’s Carolina vacation continues as the Mountaineers face the Charlotte 49ers in a three-game weekend series.

Here’s everything you need to know as WVU looks to continue its best start in 10 seasons:

WVU baseball at Charlotte series information

Dates: Feb. 25 to 27

Location: Robert and Mariam Hayes Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

WVU record: 3-1

Charlotte record: 2-1

All-time series: Charlotte leads 4-2

Last meeting: Charlotte hosted WVU and took two wins in a three-game series in 2017

Game one — Friday, Feb. 24

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+

WVU probable starter: RHP Carlson Reed (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Charlotte probable starter: LHP Spencer Giesting (0.0, 2.25 ERA)

Game two — Saturday, Feb. 25

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Stream: CUSA.tv

WVU probable starter: LHP Ben Hampton (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

Charlotte probable starter: RHP Cameron Hansen (0.0, 2.25 ERA)

Game three — Sunday, Feb. 26

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+

WVU probable starter: RHP Chris Sleeper (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Charlotte probable starter: LHP Will Lancaster (1-0, 1.69 ERA)

WVU at Charlotte series preview

The bats of WVU’s underclassmen blasted the Mountaineers to their best start to a season since 2012, logging three straight wins in its four-game trip at Coastal Carolina‘s Baseball at the Beach.

Freshman third baseman JJ Wetherholt burst onto the scene smashing a home run in his first college at-bat, then finishing the weekend with three extra-base hits and a 1.239 OPS. Fellow freshman Grant Hussey also made a name for himself with a 1.391 OPS and three home runs on the weekend.

The Mountaineers don’t have an easy first weekend when they face the 49ers, however. Charlotte had a three-game trip to Tampa, earning wins over UConn and host USF to close out the weekend. Conference USA Preseason Player of the Year Austin Knight lived up to the hype in his team’s first three games, driving home nine runs in nine at-bats and finishing with a 1.822 OPS.